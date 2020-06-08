'Resume normal activities': FSU lifts shelter-in-place order after police pursue potentially armed suspect

article

Florida State University (FSU) has lifted a shelter-in-place order from earlier this afternoon, when police were pursuing a potentially armed suspect.

They first tweeted the emergency alert out at 11:45 a.m., stating "Dangerous Situation! A dangerous or life threatening situation exists on the FSU Campus. Seek shelter now."

They elaborated on the tweet about 45 minutes later, stating that officers are in pursuit of a male subject wearing shorts and shirts, traveling on foot in the direction of Stadium Drive fro Jackson Bluff Road. He is potentially armed with a handgun.

However, by 1:13 p.m., FSU stated that the situation was under control and that normal activities could resume. However, law enforcement would remain on campus for the immediate future.

Advertisement

FOX 35 Orlando will update this story as soon as we know more.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest updates.