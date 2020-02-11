Expand / Collapse search

Retired K-9 Yukon now patrols hallways of Chester County school

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Pets and Animals
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Retired K-9 Yukon now patrols the hallways of a Chester County high school.

WEST GROVE, Pa. - K-9 officers prove to be an integral part of the police force. But what happens when they retire?

Often, the pups go on to teach humans valuable lessons about life, love and perserverance.

FOX 29 first met Yukon in February 2018.

The K-9 officer was featured as an “Underdog of the Day” on Good Day during the Philadelphia Eagles come-from-behind Super Bowl run.

Yukon paid the studio a visit alongside Cpl. Brian Holt, of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED STORIES:

Police K-9 finds missing, injured child in New Jersey

Pit bull rescued from dogfighting ring is now a K-9 deputy

Terminally ill dog becomes K-9 officer for a day

Before his retirement, K-9 Yukon assisted the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

A year after the German shepherd appeared on Good Day, Yukon retired and was formally adopted by the Holt family.

Sadly, he would soon start showing signs of depression and degenerative myelopathy, a genetic disorder that affects the spine, resulting in hind limb weakness and paralysis.

The 10-year-old now uses wheels to get around, and he continues to push through.

Rather than retire, Yukon patrols the hallways of Technical College High School in West Grove.

FOX 29’s Thomas Drayton paid Yukon a visit at his new stomping grounds.

Retired Chester County K9, Yukon, patrols high school in new wheelchair

Yukon is still on the job, and still a very good boy.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP