Ridley High School gun scare turns out to be toy gun on the property, officials say

article

Students and staff had a scare at Ridley High School after a gun was reported on the property.

Officials said a person told a crossing guard they saw someone with a gun inside a car at the Ridley High School parking lot Wednesday afternoon, about 3:30.

The crossing guard then called 911.

School was already in dismissal for the day and school officials worked to secure the property as best they could, while police were called to the scene. Once police were on scene, the property was secure, according to authorities.

Police then found three people, who were not students, sitting in a car with a toy gun.

Remaining students and staff were then released for the day, as police secured the situation.

There was no word on any circumstances the three individuals may face.