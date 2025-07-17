Rising costs forces cancelation of popular Northern Liberties street festival

The Brief Northern Liberties Night Market scheduled for July 23rd has been canceled because of rising costs. The city’s estimate for police, food inspections and traffic is nearly $25,000, according to organizers. Organizers are hoping to bring Night Market back for the fall.



A popular street festival in Northern Liberties won’t be happening next week. It’s canceled because of the expense.

What we know:

Simply put, it costs a lot of money to put on a street festival. Perhaps a little too much. Rising costs have forced organizers of the Northern Liberties Night Market to cancel the popular festival scheduled for July 23rd.

"Before you know it, you see the lines starting at the food trucks, the music starting, the DJ’s starting. It turns into a little bit of a party," said Oron Daskal, owner of North Bowl who is also a board member of the civic group Northern Liberties Arts and Commerce Alliance.

By the numbers:

The organization says it just can’t afford the city’s bill for police overtime and other required services. A tab that has doubled over recent years.

"The last one was upwards of $25,000. Unsustainable," said fellow board member and owner of El Camino Real, Owen Kamihirn.

It’s one of three Night Markets and several festivals Northern Liberties businesses host during year. But the requirements for food inspectors, increased costs for police and sanitation keep getting higher.

What they're saying:

Many are sad to see the cancellation of the event. Some business owners say it’s a reason why some of their employees come into the city.

"When there's events in the neighborhood, because all my people are remote now, it gives them a reason to come together. Like ‘Oh, we’re all going to come down, hang in the spots,’" said Wil Reynolds, who owns a digital marketing company with 130 employees.

"Remove the cars from the street and bring people out and just enjoy Philadelphia," added Daskal.

The loss of a full night of business in the slow summer months is also a hit for those in the hospitality business.

"There is a lull in the industry overall, so with the Night Market it brings more people out in the streets. It’s like community building. You get to see everyone all at once," said North Bowl bartender Rahkia.

The group is hoping for a future discount on services, especially since events like these fit in with the city’s open streets initiative encouraging walking and biking. They’re worried other festivals may suffer the same fate.

"Developers want to be here because they see this vibrancy. And we want to be able to continue that," said Kamihirn.

What's next:

The Northern Liberties Arts and Commerce Alliance says the fall Night Market located on 2nd Street between West Laurel Street and Fairmount Avenue scheduled for September 24th is still being held.