Road rage suspect wanted for double shooting in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Shots were fired during a road rage incident in West Philadelphia Monday evening, and now police are looking for the suspect shooter.
What we know:
A 15-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were shot at the intersection of 42nd Street and Girard Avenue just after 7 p.m.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
The teen was shot in the arm, while the woman suffered a graze wound to the chest. Both are in stable condition.
What you can do:
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect spotted on several surveillance cameras in the area.
He was last seen driving a 2016-17 silver Honda Civic with body damage to the front quarter panels, a missing passenger side front hubcap, and a white vanity tag on the front bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.