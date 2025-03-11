Road rage suspect wanted for double shooting in West Philadelphia

article

The Brief Police say a suspect shot two people during a road rage incident this week. A 15-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were struck by gunfire. Both are in stable condition.



Shots were fired during a road rage incident in West Philadelphia Monday evening, and now police are looking for the suspect shooter.

What we know:

A 15-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were shot at the intersection of 42nd Street and Girard Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

The teen was shot in the arm, while the woman suffered a graze wound to the chest. Both are in stable condition.

What you can do:

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect spotted on several surveillance cameras in the area.

He was last seen driving a 2016-17 silver Honda Civic with body damage to the front quarter panels, a missing passenger side front hubcap, and a white vanity tag on the front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.