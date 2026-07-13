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Burglary suspect smashes through storefront of South Philadelphia smoke shop: Video

FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Updated July 13, 2026 2:26 PM EDT Published July 13, 2026 2:18 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Three young men are being sought for an attempted robbery and robbery in South Philadelphia.
    • Surveillance video shows one of the suspects using a large object to shatter a storefront.
    • No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for three young men who they say were captured on surveillance video smashing the storefront of a South Philadelphia smoke shop and stealing several items.

What we know:

Investigators say on June 9 the trio attempted to break into Smoker's Point on Pine Street just before midnight, but were unsuccessful.

They then walked to Papi's Mini Mart and Tobacco on South Street where one of the suspects used an object to shatter the front door.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects lugging a heavy object on South Street, and throwing it into the glass storefront.

Investigators say one of the suspects stole several items before the trio fled the scene.

The suspects were spotted inside the City Hall SEPTA station a short time after the incident. 

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance footage of the incident in hopes that someone will recognize the suspects.

The Source

  • Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews