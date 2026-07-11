3 killed in head-on crash after wrong-way driver speeds past troopers on I-76: PSP

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The Brief Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 76 in Lower Merion on Saturday. Police said the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver. The driver allegedly drove head-on toward state police shortly before the crash.



Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 76 on Saturday, according to state police.

Deadly wrong-way crash

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, near mile marker 330 in Lower Merion Township.

State police officers said that they saw a white Ford pickup truck driving east in the westbound lanes, towards officers. Officials tried to pull the driver over, but the driver sped on.

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Shortly after that is when the pickup crashed into two other cars head-on.

What we don't know:

Investigators said that three people were killed in the crash, but did not say if the pickup driver was one of them.

None of the victims were identified.

What you can do:

The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash, and asked anyone with information to call troopers at 610-584-1250.