Man charged with attempted murder after hitting bicyclist in Abington Township

The Brief Phillip Prince, 40, was arrested after allegedly hitting a bicyclist with his Jeep in Abington Township on Sunday, July 12. The victim, 24-year-old Colin Cassidy, is in critical condition after suffering severe head trauma. Prince faces attempted murder and several other serious charges, and is awaiting arraignment.



Phillip Prince, 40, of Glenside, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and other offenses after police say he struck a bicyclist with his Jeep in Abington Township, leaving 24-year-old Colin Cassidy in critical condition, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy.

What we know:

Police responded to the 2800 block of Meyer Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, after a report of a vehicle-bicycle crash.

Officers found Cassidy unconscious and bleeding from his head, and he was rushed to Abington Hospital for emergency surgery.

Investigators say Prince was driving a black Jeep Compass that showed front-end damage and a cracked windshield.

According to police, Prince had confronted Cassidy earlier, accusing him of stealing the BMX-style bicycle he was riding.

Witnesses and video footage support charges

Detectives say the Jeep followed a group of four bicyclists eastbound on Meyer Avenue.

Cassidy moved from the road to the sidewalk, but police say Prince crossed into the opposite lane and onto the sidewalk, striking Cassidy from behind.

According to the investigation, the impact threw Cassidy about 90 to 95 feet.

Phillip Prince, 40, was arrested after allegedly hitting a bicyclist with his Jeep in Abington Township on Sunday, July 12.

Police say Prince was arrested at the scene and now faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault by vehicle, homicide by vehicle, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Police say Prince is awaiting arraignment, and a preliminary hearing date will be set.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about Prince’s motive beyond the accusation of bicycle theft, nor have they provided an update on Cassidy’s condition following surgery. The date for Prince’s preliminary hearing has not yet been set.