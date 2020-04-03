Robbinsville Township police search for missing 15-year-old
article
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - The Robbinsville Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.
Lucas Byster was last seen on April 2 around midnight. Byster is described as approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top, jeans and light sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robbinsville Township Police Department at 609-259-3900.
___
