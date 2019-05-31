Robert Pattinson officially set to star in 'The Batman': reports

Robert Pattinson is officially set to star in the upcoming film "The Batman," according to multiple reports.

Per Variety, Warner Bros. confirmed that the former "Twilight" actor signed a deal on Friday to play the Caped Crusader.

The Matt Reeves-directed superhero movie will reportedly hit theaters in June 2021 with pre-production expected to start this summer. No start date has been set for filming.

Reeves -- the filmmaker behind the last two "Planet of the Apes" installments -- will be joined by his "Planet of the Apes" collaborator Dylan Clark, who's been tapped to produce the flick, according to Deadline.

For Pattinson's part, he will be replacing Ben Affleck.

Affleck previously announced he would be stepping away from the role of Batman after starring in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” as well as “The Justice League.” Each film received negative reactions from critics and comic book fans alike. He was reportedly tapped to direct "The Batman," but relinquished those duties to Reeves in 2017.

The 33-year-old actor's acceptance of the role makes him the second-youngest Bruce Wayne behind Christian Bale, who was 31 when he took on the character in the 2005 hit “Batman Begins.”

Pattinson rose to fame in 2008 when he debuted as Edward Cullen in the film adaptation of the popular young adult novel “Twilight.” He would go on to play Edward in four films in the franchise. Since then, he’s stepped away from big-budget projects in favor of more independent fare.

However, the star recently told USA Today that he no longer has the same anxiety over the role that he did when the film series was at its peak.

"It's lovely now that the mania is not so intense," Pattinson said in April. "People come up (to me) and just have very fond memories of it. It's a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it's just very warm memories."

A rep for Pattinson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

