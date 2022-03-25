'RoboBurger': Robot grills burgers at mall in New Jersey

article

In perhaps yet another sign that machines are taking over the world, a robot inside a vending machine inside a mall in New Jersey can cook you a burger inside six minutes.

RoboBurger , billed by its creators as the "world's first fully autonomous robotic burger chef," takes up about 12 square feet, plugs into a regular wall socket, and features a refrigerator, an automated griddle, and a cleaning system.

"The robot uses a five-step cooking process similar to what chefs use in quick service restaurants," a RoboBurger press release states. "The robo-chef grills the patty, toasts the bun, dispenses the selected condiments, assembles the burger, and delivers it piping hot in about six minutes, for only $6.99."

The machine has been installed inside Newport Centre, a mall in Jersey City. RoboBurger the company, which makes its machines in nearby Newark, plans to install the robot burger chefs at more malls as well as airports, colleges, offices, factories, and military bases.

RoboBurger CEO Audley Wilson said he started the project 17 years ago in his garage and co-founded the company in 2019.

"RoboBurger gives everyone freshly grilled, delicious burgers — while ensuring a safe, contactless experience," Wilson said. "RoboBurger always comes out piping hot and is never pre-cooked and kept warm."

A promotional (and whimsical) photo for RoboBurger. (Courtesy of RoboBurger via PRNewswire)

