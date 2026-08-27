Rocky Run returns to Philadelphia Nov. 14 with 50th-anniversary finisher medals

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The Brief The 2026 Rocky Run returns to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Nov. 14. This year’s finisher medals celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first "Rocky" film. Runners can choose the 5K, 10-mile race or the 13.1 Italian Stallion Challenge.



The Rocky Run is returning to the Philadelphia Museum of Art this fall, and organizers have unveiled the 2026 medals runners can earn while celebrating 50 years of Rocky.

The annual race is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, and organizers expect 30,000 runners to take part.

What do the 2026 Rocky Run medals look like?

What we know:

Each race distance has its own finisher medal with a Rocky-inspired design.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rocky Run 5K, 2026 Medal (Photo: Run Mfg, Inc.)

The 5K medal commemorates the 50th anniversary of Rocky, while the spinning 10-mile medal is inspired by Rocky Balboa’s celebration atop the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

The largest medal goes to runners who complete the 13.1 Italian Stallion Challenge. It features Rocky on one side and a 50th-anniversary design on the other, according to organizers.

What is the 13.1 Italian Stallion Challenge?

Dig deeper:

The challenge is for runners who want to complete both the 5K and 10-mile races in one morning — a combined 13.1 miles, or the equivalent of a half marathon.

Participants begin with the 5K at 7 a.m. before taking on the 10-mile race at 8 a.m. Those who finish both receive three medals: one for the 5K, one for the 10-mile race and the Italian Stallion Challenge medal.

Runners must register specifically for the challenge to qualify for all three medals.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rocky Run Italian Stallion Challenge 13.1 Miles 2026 Medal (Photo: Run Mfg, Inc.)

Rocky Run 2026 race details

Big picture view:

The Rocky Run starts and finishes outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

5K start: 7 a.m.

10-mile start: 8 a.m.

The event includes a 5K, 10-mile race and the 13.1 Italian Stallion Challenge. Organizers say runners must maintain at least a 15-minute-per-mile pace.

When do Rocky Run prices increase?

The Rocky Run website lists a registration-price increase for Aug. 27:

5K: $60, increasing to $70

10-mile race: $80, increasing to $90

13.1 Italian Stallion Challenge: $140, increasing to $160

Organizers say entries are first come, first served until races sell out.

Packet pickup information

What's next:

Packet pickup will be held at the Rivers Casino Ballroom, 1001 N. Delaware Ave., on:

Wednesday, Nov. 11: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12: Noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13: Noon to 7 p.m.

Runners can also pay $20 for VIP race-day packet pickup at the Museum of Art from 6 to 7:45 a.m.