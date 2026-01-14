Rocky statue will be permanently placed atop Philadelphia Art Museum steps

The Brief The Philadelphia Art Commission voted to relocate the Rocky statue to a permanent place atop the museum steps. The statue atop the steps will be returned to Sylvester Stallone, who commissioned the sculpture for Rocky III in 1982. Before the replica is moved to its new spot, it will be brought inside the museum for an exhibit.



The Philadelphia Art Commission voted on Wednesday to relocate the iconic Rocky statue to the top of the Philadelphia Art Museum steps.

The original statue that is currently atop the steps will be returned to Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, clearing the way for the eight-foot replica.

What we know:

In a nearly unanimous vote, the Philadelphia Art Commission approved a plan to move the statue from the bottom of the Art Museum steps to the top.

The original statue, which was commissioned by Sylvester Stallone for Rocky III, will be returned to the 79-year-old actor who had been lending it to the city.

Before the eight-and-a-half foot bronze replica is placed in its new spot atop the steps, it will be put on display inside the museum.

What's next:

It's unclear exactly when the statue switch will be made, but previous reporting indicates the project will cost about $150,000 in taxpayer money.

Local perspective:

The iconic statue was sculpted by A. Thomas Schomberg in 1982 and was used in the third installment of the boxing film franchise.

The statue has become a Philly landmark for tourists who channel their inner Rocky by climbing the 72 steps, raising their arms in triumph.

A third replica statue remains at Philadelphia International Airport.