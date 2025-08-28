Roosevelt Boulevard crash leaves driver, pedestrian dead in Bustleton

article

The Brief A driver and pedestrian were killed in a crash along Roosevelt Boulevard Thursday afternoon. A second pedestrian was left in extremely critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.



Two people have died and a third person was seriously injured following a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard involving pedestrians on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Around 2 p.m., Philadelphia police say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that traveling southbound in the outer lane on the 9000 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was later pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Both pedestrians were transported to a nearby hospital. One male victim was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. The other victim, also a male, remains in critical condition.

SKYFOX was over the scene of the crash where the striking vehicle could be seen partially wedged under a tree on the side of the roadway as emergency crews worked to gain entry to the vehicle.

What's next:

Police say the crash remains under investigation with the department’s accident investigation division.