Roots Picnic: Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Lil Uzi Vert and Dave Chappelle headlining Philly festival

The Roots Picnic is back again this summer - and it's making its return with one impressive lineup!

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy and the Roots and Lil Uzi Vert are all set to headline the Philadelphia music festival from June 2-4 at The Mann in Fairmount Park.

Live Nation made the major announcement live on Good Day Monday morning.

Lauryn Hill will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," as Diddy takes the stage with the Roots and Lil Uzi Vert performs in his hometown.

Dave Chappelle will also kick off the 3-day event with his first-ever Roots Picnic comedy show at Wells Fargo Center.

And it doesn't end with the headliners! The endless list of amazing performers continues with appearances by Eve, Busta Rhymes, Ari Lennox, City Girls and so many more.

Check out the full lineup and purchase tickets at The Roots Picnic website.