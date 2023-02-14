Tina Fey, Amy Poehler announce Atlantic City show as part of 'Restless Leg' comedy tour

article

Comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are coming to the Delaware Valley this summer as part of their joint comedy tour.

The two will be performing at Hard Rock Live at the Etess Arena in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, June 10, at 8 p.m.

Fey, a Pennsylvania native, is an award-winning actress, author and producer known for her on-screen work in several shows and films.

Off the screen, she is the winner of various awards, including an Emmy, two Golden Globes, four SAG Awards and a People's Choice Award.

Poehler, best known for her work on Parks and Recreation, is an actress, writer, producer and best-selling author.

The two are also known for their work together on Saturday Night Live and in the films Baby Mama and Sisters.

The tour will feature a single show in four cities, including Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago and Atlantic City.

Pre-sale for tickets begins on Wednesday, February 15 and the general sale begins on Friday, February 17.