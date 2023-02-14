Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band add Citizen Bank Park shows to 2023 tour

article

"The Boss" is coming to The Bank this summer!

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band announced Tuesday that Philadelphia has been added to their 2023 International Tour.

The music icon will take the stage for two shows scheduled for August 16 and 18 at Citizens Banks Park, Home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Born To Run," "Prove It All Night," and "Wrecking Ball" are all on the 28-song set list for Springsteen's first North American show in seven years.

Tickets for the Philadelphia shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. February 28 on the Phillies website.