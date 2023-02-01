When is Beyoncé's world tour coming to Philly? Here's what you need to know

article

Beyoncé is heading back on tour, and she's making a stop in Philadelphia - this summer!

The Renaissance World Tour is Beyoncé's first solo tour in more than six years. It kicks off in Sweden on May 10, but the U.S. shows will start with a bang at Lincoln Financial Field on July 12.

The superstar will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 29.

"Renaissance," Beyoncé‘s highly acclaimed dancehall album, is the follow-up to 2016’s "Lemonade." In the years since "Lemonade" was released, Beyoncé has also been featured on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of "Savage" and opened the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of her song "Be Alive," from the film "King Richard."

Tickets will go on sale beginning February 6 with an exclusive BeyHive members pre-sale. Citi Card and Verizon Up member will also have access to presales.

Registration is now open for verified fans on Live Nation. Additional ticketing dates have yet to be released.