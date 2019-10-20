Row home explosion in Allentown sparks fire that spreads to 9 other homes

article

Authorities say an early morning house explosion in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Allentown blew off the front of the row home and led to a fire that spread to nine other homes, but no serious injuries were immediately reported.

Allentown fire officials said the 3 a.m. Sunday blast and fire displaced 21 residents. Police said one person initially unaccounted for was later found safe. One person was taken to a hospital for an injury described as minor and a firefighter was treated for a shoulder injury.



Capt. John Christopher said at 9 a.m. Sunday that crews were putting out hot spots but there was no longer an active fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Christopher said arriving crews didn't detect any odor of natural gas.

