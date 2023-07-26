Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Somerset County, New Castle County
4
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Warren County

Row of porch roofs collapse outside homes in Philadelphia neighborhood

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Worrying scenes in Philly's Nicetown section after at least four porch roofs collapsed to the ground Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the collapse at North 19th Street and Hunting Park Avenue around 10 a.m.

Large pieces of debris were left littered across the sidewalk as SkyFOX flew over the scene.

Officials have yet to say what may have caused the collapse, but no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.