Row of porch roofs collapse outside homes in Philadelphia neighborhood

article

Worrying scenes in Philly's Nicetown section after at least four porch roofs collapsed to the ground Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the collapse at North 19th Street and Hunting Park Avenue around 10 a.m.

Large pieces of debris were left littered across the sidewalk as SkyFOX flew over the scene.

Officials have yet to say what may have caused the collapse, but no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.