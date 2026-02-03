Roxborough community, non-profit clear snow to keep elementary kids safe

The Brief Parents say snow-covered sidewalks are forcing Shawmont Elementary School students to walk in the street. Residents are concerned a child could get hit by a car. A non-profit group helped clear snow to improve safety for kids.



Parents and residents in Roxborough say snow left on sidewalks and in parking lots is making it dangerous for Shawmont Elementary School students to get to class, but a local non-profit stepped in to help clear the way.

Parents worry about kids’ safety on the walk to school

What we know:

Parents say students returned to in-person classes last Thursday and are still struggling to walk to school because of snow blocking sidewalks and parking lots.

Many families are parking across the street and walking their children over, but leftover snow is making that difficult.

Ashley Benjamin said, "It has been an ultimate headache."

She described the drop-off at Shawmont Elementary School, where her five-year-old daughter is in kindergarten. "Most people with little children they park in the parking lot, and they walk the children over," said Benjamin.

Ashley Kern, who has a third-grader at the school, said, "The children have to climb over mounds of snow over there. A couple of parents have said that their children have fallen." Kern added, "Yesterday I got stuck in the lot which was very frustrating."

Some parents say the worst areas are at Shawmont Avenue and Eva Street, as well as nearby Minerva Street, where snow piles are blocking sidewalks and entrances.

Community members step in to help clear snow

What they're saying:

Larry Nannery contacted FOX 29 about the challenges kids are facing. "They don't have access to the sidewalks," said Nannery. He said, "They're walking in the streets with drivers. It is a very dangerous situation." Nannery also said, "There's no thought about how the kids are going to get into and out of school."

Later in the day, members of a non-profit called Systemic Reformative Change, with help from JKV Enterprises, responded to the community’s call for help.

Cellphone video shows the group using plows and shovels to clear the parking lot and parts of the sidewalk near the school.

"Before we came out this mountain of snow here was here," said Tyree Wallace, founder and CEO of SRC. "The most vulnerable amongst us which are our children need to be safe, so we was able to respond and I'm grateful," said Wallace.

Wallace added, "This is not about the city failing. This is about the community coming together and succeeding."

Many parents and residents say they are relieved to see the community step up, but hope for a long-term solution to keep sidewalks clear for students.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if the city has plans to address snow removal at school sidewalks or if additional help will be needed for future storms.