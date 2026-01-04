Roxborough High School defaced with racist graffiti, including swastikas

article

The Brief Roxborough High School was defaced with racist graffiti, including swastikas, on Saturday night. Community members gathered to write positive messages in chalk outside the school following the removal of the graffiti. The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident in conjunction with the School District of Philadelphia’s Office of School Safety (OSS).



Roxborough High School was defaced with racist graffiti, including swastikas, on Saturday night, according to state Rep. Tarik Khan, who posted about the incident on social media Sunday afternoon.

What they're saying:

"Late last night, someone painted racist graffiti, including swastikas, at Roxborough High School," his post reads. "Let me be clear: targeting students in the middle of the night is cowardice, and it does not define us. Our community is bigger than a racist, and one who cannot even spell at that."

"Every student deserves to feel safe and respected when they walk into school, not have to deal with hate meant to scare and intimidate them," his post goes on. "And thank you to workers from the school, school district and Northwest detectives for your labor this morning."

In another social media post, a worker can be seen washing the graffiti off the school building.

Photo via Facebook/@Rep. Tarik Khan

In a statement sent out to students and their families, Roxborough High School Principal Kristen Williams Smalley said that the school administration is "deeply disappointed by these actions" and that the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident in conjunction with the School District of Philadelphia’s Office of School Safety (OSS).

Acts of discrimination, hate speech and harassment are unacceptable whether by, or against, students and staff," her statement reads. "The District takes all complaints of bullying, harassment and discrimination seriously, including allegations of antisemitism, Islamophobia or racist speech."

She went on to remind families that Roxborough High School has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment and hate speech, and encouraged parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of such behavior.

"Words are powerful, and we truly believe that if you work to build bridges of empathy and understanding, and demonstrate respect, our young people will follow and will create a community where everyone feels valued, seen and

heard," her statement goes on.

Smalley then included the steps through which an individual can report alleged bullying, harassment or discrimination.

Community response

Parents and educators rallied Sunday afternoon to show support for the students.

According to Rep. Khan's post, community members gathered to write positive messages in chalk outside.