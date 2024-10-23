Running red lights in Philly? More cameras set to be installed in dangerous areas

Increased enforcement on drivers running red lights is on the way as dozens more red light cameras are being installed at the city’s most dangerous areas.

More times than not, when talking with a pedestrian or cyclist about roadway safety in Philadelphia, they’ll have much to say.

"My head on a swivel the whole time," says Ace, a cyclist.

"I absolutely get to Kelly and run up and down Kelly, I say this intersection is one of the most tricky because of all of the traffic, as well as the one by the art museum because cars are blowing through those red lights all the time," says Aaren Pastor of Fairmount.

That’s why city council has approved seven new red light cameras to be installed in the city including one right near the art museum at the intersection of Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval.

"Great, because I have almost been hit multiple times up by the art museum and I really think those red light cameras will add to pedestrian and runner safety," says Pastor.

The other six locations include North 20th Street and JFK Boulevard, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, South 58th St and Baltimore Avenue in Cobbs Creek, Ford Road and Belmont Avenue, Kelly Drive and Falls Bridge and South 17th Street and Washington Avenue.

"I think it’s necessary. People are just driving through red lights and it’s causing all sorts of problems," says Mikel Elam of Germantown.

"I would say red light cameras are a good thing for everybody. Ticketing people more, making them less likely to blow through a red light. It just becomes a matter of enforcement," says Connor Goggin of Fairmount.

That enforcement comes in the form of a $100 fee for violators.

"We examine the high injury network. We look at the places where these incidents and accidents are most likely to happen, what creates those accidents and try our best to offset those issues, based on things like the red light cameras and other investments in infrastructure," says Isaiah Thomas, City Councilmember, City Council at Large.

Currently the red light cameras are installed at 34 locations.

According to the 2024 PPA Red Light Program report, there are also studies for 64 other locations.

If approved, there would be more than 100 red light camera locations in the city.

Councilman Thomas says their focus is safety for everyone, but also not hurting some of their most vulnerable.

"The goal is to make sure that we look at it through an equitable lens. To make sure that we do it in a way that we really focus in on a high injury network and try to put ourselves in a position that people can be a little safer than the way they are right now," says Councilman Thomas.

Construction at these new locations are set to begin next year.