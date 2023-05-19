A high school teacher walked out to applause after completing his final round of chemotherapy; his students and athletes waiting to greet him outside the clinic.

Brendan Harrison works as both a teacher and high school variety basketball coach, his sister told Storyful. They weren't about to miss their teachers biggest accomplishment.

His last day of treatment was on May 12.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in October 2022 before immediately going into surgery. After getting a mass removed, he went through two months of post-surgery recovery before starting with radiation treatment.

That lasted six months.

Harrison works at a school in Saginaw.