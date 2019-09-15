Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest in Gloucester County

article

A sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor that launched the United States into World War II has been laid to rest in his New Jersey hometown.

Hundreds gathered Saturday in Clayton to bid farewell to Fireman 3rd Class Harold Kendall "Bud" Costill, 18, a sailor on the battleship USS West Virginia who was killed in the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

Costill was in an engine room when the ship, moored at Ford Island, was hit by torpedo and aerial bombs, one of which hit the ship's ammunition and caused a fire.

His remains were interred in one of nearly three dozen caskets buried as "unknowns," but the family was notified in June that he had been positively identified through DNA, anthropological and other examinations.