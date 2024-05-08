Legoland, police investigating infant's death after he suffered cardiac arrest

article

Investigators in the United Kingdom are investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby after going into cardiac arrest at Legoland Windsor Resort.

Thames Valley Police said the baby was seriously injured and later died at a hospital Monday.

Officers said they arrested a 27-year-old woman from Witham, Essex, on suspicion of neglecting a child to cause unnecessary injury. She has been released on bail.

"We are investigating a distressing incident involving a very young child at Legoland Windsor earlier this week," Investigating officer Detective Constable Zoe Eele said in a news release. "Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the boy who sadly died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. We are supporting them as best we can at this extremely difficult time."

FOX Televisions Stations has reached out to the parent company of Legoland for comment.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.