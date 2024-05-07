Philadelphia 'encampment resolution' will shut down parts of Kensington Avenue

article

A stretch of road in Philadelphia's Kensington section will close this week, so workers can carry out the city's "planned encampment resolution."

Kensington Avenue from East Orleans Street to Allegheny Avenue will temporarily shut down from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

All vehicles will be detoured southeast to Frankford Avenue, Emerald Street and nearby streets.

"The temporary closure is needed to ensure the safety of City outreach teams as they engage individuals during the final day of encampment resolution," the city said in a release.

City officials say those residing in the area were notified to dismantle any tents or structures that "pose public health and safety hazards and obstruct sidewalk passage."

The 30-day encampment resolution was posted on the 3000–3100 blocks of Kensingnton Avenue on April 4.

Since then, the City of Philadelphia says outreach teams and social services agencies have checked in daily "to ensure low-barrier housing, services, and connections to treatment are made available and offered to people experiencing homelessness at the encampment."

The resolution will come the day after Mayor Cherelle Parker holds a "One Philly" town hall meeting in Kensington to discuss her $6.29 billion budget and Five-Year Plan.



