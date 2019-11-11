San Francisco police discover body of infant near Lincoln Park Golf Course

San Francisco police officers found a dead body near the Lincoln Park Golf Course in the west end of the city on Saturday.

On Monday, San Francisco Police confirmed to KTVU that the body was an infant, adding that they are concerned for the mother's well-being.

Officers made the discovery around 2:20 p.m. after responding to a report of a death in the 3400 block of 34th Avenue, police said.

This case is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Division and the Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim's identity has not been released.

Because there are concerns about the health of the mother of the infant, police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.