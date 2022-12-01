Santa Claus, tree lightings and parades are here in this comprehensive list of local holiday activities

article

It is that time of year to deck the halls and trim the trees and so many towns across the Delaware Valley are hosting tree lightings and parades to welcome the Christmas season.

Below is a list of just some of the very many places you can take the family and enjoy holiday cheer:

Friday

Quakertown, Upper Bucks County, Pa. - 5:30 p.m. Tree Lighting

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival with Santa, food, music, vendors and crafts.

https://quakertownalive.com/event/christmas-tree-lighting-festival/

Ocean City, Cape May County, New Jersey 6 p.m.

Parade: https://oceancityvacation.com/event/4195-christmas-parade.html

Mount Holly, Burlington County, New Jersey 6 p.m. - Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights.

Santa will be there.

http://www.mainstreetmountholly.org/tree-lighting-ceremony.html

Deptford Township, Gloucester County, N.J. 6 p.m. - Tree Lighting

A hayride, treats, a movie, and free Santa Photos.

https://www.deptford-nj.org/township-events/?FeedID=1488

Bordentown, Gloucester County - 6 p.m. - Tree Lighting

Tree Lighting - New Bordentown Township

Activities will include lighting the tree and a visit from Santa arriving on a Fire Truck. Free cookies and hot chocolate will be served next door in the Senior Center.

Aston, Delaware County, Pa. - 6:30 p.m. - Tree Lighting

Free pictures with Santa, crafts, and refreshments.

https://astontownship.net/community/parks-recreation/tree-lighting/

West Chester, Chester County, Pa. - 6:30 p.m. - Holiday Parade

https://www.greaterwestchester.com/lights-up--christmas-parade.html

Tabernacle, Burlington County, N.J. - 7 p.m. Tree Lighting

Free refreshments, music, and Santa in the Gazebo

https://www.townshipoftabernacle-nj.gov/news_detail_T2_R940.php

Haddon Township, Camden County, N.J. - 7 p.m. Parade and Tree Lighting

The parade includes decorated fire trucks, holiday characters, and floats. There will also be photos with Santa at the Westmont Fire Company Number 1 after the tree is lit.

https://www.haddontwp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Holiday-on-Haddon_v2.jpg

Saturday

Coatesville, Chester County Parade - 10 a.m. - Parade

Welcome to the Coatesville Christmas Parade

*They note they'll made a call Friday morning about the parade

Moorestown, Burlington County - 12 p.m. - Parade

Rain or Shine.

https://www.facebook.com/events/508800444514271/

Atlantic City, Atlantic County, N.J. 12 p.m. - Winter Wonderland Parade

Featuring an appearance by Santa, drill team performances - Rain Date December 11 (if needed)

https://www.acnj.gov/_Content/pdf/events/save%20the%20date-winter-parade-2022.pdf

Ambler, Montgomery County, Pa. - 1 p.m. - Parade

Bands, Floats, some Mummers, and Santa

https://amblermainstreet.org/event/holiday-parade-2022/

Perkasie, Bucks County, Pa. - 5 p.m. - Tree Lighting

Holiday music and food. According to Perkasie Borough, this is America’s Oldest Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Tree Lighting Ceremony (perkasieborough.org)

Burlington, Burlington County - 5 p.m. - Parade and Tree Lighting

Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting 2022 – Saturday, December 3rd – Burlington City Police Department (burlingtonpolicenj.com)

Hammonton, Atlantic County, N.J. - 6 p.m. - Downtown Tree Lighting

There will be carriage rides, a holiday village, local craft vendors, and Santa. Rain Date Dec 4.

https://www.downtownhammonton.com/events

Brooklawn, Camden County, N.J. - 6 p.m. - Tree lighting

There will be horse & carriage rides, refreshments, holiday music, giveaways for the children, and Santa Claus.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=514270074061988&id=100064370005062&set=a.228448295977502&eav=AfZL82RNJT8af1XZcSyjifiT6FeVnMBDrC04PTgtVbU7WEocG3op-XIuD1LRN-b0Jgw&paipv=0&source=48

SUNDAY

Newtown, Bucks County - 2 p.m. - Parade

https://www.newtownba.org/event/2022-nba-mccaffreys-newtown-holiday-parade-in-newtown/

Clayton, Kent County, Del. - 5 p.m. - Parade

https://claytonhistoricalsociety.org/christmas-in-clayton/