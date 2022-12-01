Santa Claus, tree lightings and parades are here in this comprehensive list of local holiday activities
It is that time of year to deck the halls and trim the trees and so many towns across the Delaware Valley are hosting tree lightings and parades to welcome the Christmas season.
Below is a list of just some of the very many places you can take the family and enjoy holiday cheer:
Friday
Quakertown, Upper Bucks County, Pa. - 5:30 p.m. Tree Lighting
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival with Santa, food, music, vendors and crafts.
https://quakertownalive.com/event/christmas-tree-lighting-festival/
Ocean City, Cape May County, New Jersey 6 p.m.
Parade: https://oceancityvacation.com/event/4195-christmas-parade.html
Mount Holly, Burlington County, New Jersey 6 p.m. - Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights.
Santa will be there.
http://www.mainstreetmountholly.org/tree-lighting-ceremony.html
Deptford Township, Gloucester County, N.J. 6 p.m. - Tree Lighting
A hayride, treats, a movie, and free Santa Photos.
https://www.deptford-nj.org/township-events/?FeedID=1488
Bordentown, Gloucester County - 6 p.m. - Tree Lighting
Tree Lighting - New Bordentown Township
Activities will include lighting the tree and a visit from Santa arriving on a Fire Truck. Free cookies and hot chocolate will be served next door in the Senior Center.
Aston, Delaware County, Pa. - 6:30 p.m. - Tree Lighting
Free pictures with Santa, crafts, and refreshments.
https://astontownship.net/community/parks-recreation/tree-lighting/
West Chester, Chester County, Pa. - 6:30 p.m. - Holiday Parade
https://www.greaterwestchester.com/lights-up--christmas-parade.html
Tabernacle, Burlington County, N.J. - 7 p.m. Tree Lighting
Free refreshments, music, and Santa in the Gazebo
https://www.townshipoftabernacle-nj.gov/news_detail_T2_R940.php
Haddon Township, Camden County, N.J. - 7 p.m. Parade and Tree Lighting
The parade includes decorated fire trucks, holiday characters, and floats. There will also be photos with Santa at the Westmont Fire Company Number 1 after the tree is lit.
https://www.haddontwp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Holiday-on-Haddon_v2.jpg
Saturday
Coatesville, Chester County Parade - 10 a.m. - Parade
Welcome to the Coatesville Christmas Parade
*They note they'll made a call Friday morning about the parade
Moorestown, Burlington County - 12 p.m. - Parade
Rain or Shine.
https://www.facebook.com/events/508800444514271/
Atlantic City, Atlantic County, N.J. 12 p.m. - Winter Wonderland Parade
Featuring an appearance by Santa, drill team performances - Rain Date December 11 (if needed)
https://www.acnj.gov/_Content/pdf/events/save%20the%20date-winter-parade-2022.pdf
Ambler, Montgomery County, Pa. - 1 p.m. - Parade
Bands, Floats, some Mummers, and Santa
https://amblermainstreet.org/event/holiday-parade-2022/
Perkasie, Bucks County, Pa. - 5 p.m. - Tree Lighting
Holiday music and food. According to Perkasie Borough, this is America’s Oldest Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Tree Lighting Ceremony (perkasieborough.org)
Burlington, Burlington County - 5 p.m. - Parade and Tree Lighting
Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting 2022 – Saturday, December 3rd – Burlington City Police Department (burlingtonpolicenj.com)
Hammonton, Atlantic County, N.J. - 6 p.m. - Downtown Tree Lighting
There will be carriage rides, a holiday village, local craft vendors, and Santa. Rain Date Dec 4.
https://www.downtownhammonton.com/events
Brooklawn, Camden County, N.J. - 6 p.m. - Tree lighting
There will be horse & carriage rides, refreshments, holiday music, giveaways for the children, and Santa Claus.
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=514270074061988&id=100064370005062&set=a.228448295977502&eav=AfZL82RNJT8af1XZcSyjifiT6FeVnMBDrC04PTgtVbU7WEocG3op-XIuD1LRN-b0Jgw&paipv=0&source=48
SUNDAY
Newtown, Bucks County - 2 p.m. - Parade
https://www.newtownba.org/event/2022-nba-mccaffreys-newtown-holiday-parade-in-newtown/
Clayton, Kent County, Del. - 5 p.m. - Parade