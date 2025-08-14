22-year-old man shot in Center City: police

A 22-year-old man was shot in the arm at the corner of 13th and Locust Streets in Philadelphia just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

What we know:

At around 10 p.m., Philly police responded to the scene after the victim reported being shot without provocation while "minding his own business."

Officers discovered two shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon at the scene.

Fortunately, police crime cameras captured part of the incident, and additional footage from private cameras in the area may provide further insights into the shooting.

Polcie say the shooter is described as a man wearing a light-colored or white shirt and dark pants.

He was last seen running north on 13th Street.

The victim is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

What's next:

Police are actively reviewing camera footage to gather more information and identify the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.