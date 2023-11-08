School bus crashes near Coatesville apartment complex: officials

article

A school bus has crashed in Chester County, near an apartment complex, in Coatesville.

Officials confirm the crash happened just before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, at Lincoln East Highway and South 11th Avenue, in Coatesville.

Skyfox flew over the scene as students were seen exiting one school bus and entering a different bus at the location, as a fire truck was stationed nearby.

There was no word of injuries or whether any students were on the bus when the crash happened. There were no additional details regarding the bus and what it may have collided with.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.