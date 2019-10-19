School data breach tied to high-stakes water gun fight

article

Officials are reporting a data breach in the Downingtown Area School District.

A group of Downington East High School students allegedly hacked a student resource website, gaining "teacher-level" access to students' addresses, ID numbers, GPAs and SAT scores.

In a letter to parents, the district says the teens used the addresses for a high-stakes water gun fight called the "senior water games," which is played outside of school.

"No information was altered or manipulated in any way. There are no social security numbers for students or parents in any of our systems. No credit card information is stored in these systems and no credit card information was compromised," the district's letter states.

Right now, multiple students are being questioned.

School officials contacted the Uwchlan Township Police Department on Tuesday to report the data breach. Families were notified Thursday.

"Based on the investigation by the Downingtown Area School District, and the ongoing investigation of the Uwchlan Township Police Department, determinations will be forthcoming as it pertains to any and all criminal charges for those who are responsible," police said in a news release.

Advertisement

The district's letter goes on to state, "The consequences for these young individuals is likely to be severe. Cyber hacking is a federal crime and we are working with the proper authorities to determine the appropriate discipline and legal ramifications."

Out of an abundance of caution, the district required all employees to change their logins.