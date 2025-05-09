School District of Philadelphia students graduate mentorship program in style with Sneaker Ball ceremony

The Brief Students in the School District of Philadelphia completed the Public Safety mentorship program. Students from various schools were paired with mentors. They learned about different topics and took trips around the city.



Friday was a night to dress to impress for some young people in Southwest Philadelphia. The Sneaker Ball was a chance for Philadelphia students to celebrate the end of a youth mentorship program.

What we know:

Friday night, at Motivation High School in Southwest Philadelphia, eighth and 12th graders moving up to the next level received certificates of completion for a mentorship program.

Some received special recognition for accomplishments, like getting straight A's and having perfect attendance.

The youth were also treated to dinner prepared by students in the Dobbins High School Culinary Arts Program.

What they're saying:

"I learned, first, not to let other people keep you down and also more about hygiene. Hygiene is important because you need to know how to self-love yourself and you can't do that without your hygiene," said 13-year-old Katara Weaver who said she also enjoyed trips they took around the city to places like Phillies games and Temple University.

"The trips helped me see new interests that I'm interested in," she said.

Macolm Sweet was her mentor team leader.

"I hope that they take away the love that I've shown to them. And some of the different workshops we did this year on how to restrain, how to speak up, how to be resilient and how to seize opportunities," said Sweet, who is also a school safety officer.

"A lot of us know it takes a village to raise your child and I believe we are one part of that village," said Karen Barrett, who is program coordinator for the Office of School Safety Restorative Practice Department. She recognized her team that helped put on the event.

"Us being that support inside of the school can have our kids just be mindful and redirect their decisions in life and in the community," said Barrett.

The mentees meet once to twice a week for an hour each session at their individual schools. They learn about things like conflict resolution, leadership and healthy eating.

"More about my self-esteem and like how to be a better person and how to respect people," said Jordan Zou about what she learned in the program. Her mom, Shakeeta Hamler, was also there.

"I hope she learned good leadership skills and safety skills," said Hamler.