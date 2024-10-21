Schuylkill River Trail attack: Arrest made after woman brutally beaten

A terrifying ordeal along one of Philadelphia's popular walking trails left a woman hospitalized, and now a suspect has been taken into custody.

Davine Butler, 24, is accused of attacking the 56-year-old victim on the Schuylkill River Trail Friday morning.

Police say he slammed the woman to the ground, then punched her several times.

Butler was arrested after officers were flagged down near the South Street ramp. Charges have yet to be announced.

The victim was treated for her injuries at the hospital.