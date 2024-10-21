Schuylkill River Trail attack: Arrest made after woman brutally beaten
PHILADELPHIA - A terrifying ordeal along one of Philadelphia's popular walking trails left a woman hospitalized, and now a suspect has been taken into custody.
Davine Butler, 24, is accused of attacking the 56-year-old victim on the Schuylkill River Trail Friday morning.
Police say he slammed the woman to the ground, then punched her several times.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia: police
- Donald Trump visits McDonald's in Bucks County: Exclusive
- Man critical after hit-and-run leaves 7 parked cars struck, 4 suspects sought: police
Butler was arrested after officers were flagged down near the South Street ramp. Charges have yet to be announced.
The victim was treated for her injuries at the hospital.