Scudder Falls Bridge set to open with tolls

NEW JERSEY - If you regularly drive between Pennslyvania and New Jersey, it's about to get a lot easier. The new Scudder Falls Bridge is set to open, but you'll have to pay to use it and not everyone pays the same amount.

The new 1/2 billion dollar bridge is operated by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission and the tolls will pay for the new construction. The Pennsylvania-bound side of the new bridge opens July 10 and tolls kick in July 14. The New Jersey-bound side of the new bridge will open later in the month.

You're only charged going into Pa. and the tolls are a bit complicated. If you don't have an E-ZPass, new all-electronic tolling will read your license plate and send you a bill for $2.60 cents. With EZ-Pass, you'll pay a $1.25  However, if you're a high volume commuter, paying to cross at least 16 times a month, you'll pay just 75 cents if your EZ-Pass transponder was issued by the New Jersey E-ZPass Group. If you got your EZ-Pass from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, for instance, there is no discount.  Frequent commuters could save $8 or more a month.

