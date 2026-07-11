A sea of Philadelphians fills the Ben Franklin Bridge for 100th anniversary celebration

article

The Brief Thousands of people turned out Saturday for the Ben Franklin Bridge’s 100th anniversary celebration. A sea of visitors filled the bridge area for a rare chance to walk along the roadway. The bridge remains closed to traffic until 2:30 p.m.



A sea of people turned out Saturday to celebrate the Ben Franklin Bridge’s 100th anniversary, filling the bridge area for a rare chance to walk along one of the region’s most iconic landmarks.

What we know:

The Ben Franklin Bridge 100th Anniversary Celebration drew thousands of visitors Saturday, with crowds gathering near the toll plaza on the Camden side of the bridge.

The event includes food trucks, live entertainment, family activities and the rare opportunity for visitors to walk in the roadway of the bridge.

The bridge is closed to traffic during the celebration. The event is scheduled to end at 2:30 p.m., according to organizers.

Crowds pack the bridge

Images from the celebration showed thousands of people packed onto and around the bridge, creating a sea of visitors between Philadelphia and Camden.

The celebration marks 100 years of the Ben Franklin Bridge, which has long served as a major connection between Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Thousands turned out Saturday for the Ben Franklin Bridge’s 100th anniversary celebration, filling the bridge and toll plaza area for a rare chance to walk the iconic span. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX 29)

What drivers should know

The Ben Franklin Bridge remains closed to traffic until 2:30 p.m.

Drivers should use alternate routes until the bridge reopens.

What's next:

The celebration is expected to continue until 2:30 p.m.