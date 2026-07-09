Newark man accused of sexually abusing child at in-home daycare, police say

The Brief Newark man charged with multiple felony sex offenses involving a child under five. Police say the alleged abuse happened at an in-home daycare between 2016 and 2019. Authorities urge anyone with information or concerns to contact Detective Taveras-Jerez.



Detectives with the New Castle County Division of Police have charged 57-year-old Orlando Gonzalez-Jimenez of Newark with several felony offenses after investigating allegations of sexual assault involving a child under five, according to police.

Detectives arrest Newark man after lengthy investigation

What we know:

Police say the investigation began in August 2025 after detectives were notified of incidents that reportedly occurred between 2016 and 2019. According to investigators, Gonzalez-Jimenez subjected a child under five to unlawful sexual contact while the child attended an in-home daycare at his residence.

Detectives determined that Gonzalez-Jimenez used threats of physical violence to coerce the victim into unlawful sexual activity, according to the New Castle County Division of Police.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, detectives with the Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team located Gonzalez-Jimenez at his Montvale Road home and arrested him without incident. He was later charged with three felony counts of unlawful sexual contact in the first degree, one felony count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threatening.

Gonzalez-Jimenez was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $130,000 cash bail.

Police urge potential additional victims to come forward

The New Castle County Division of Police believes there may be more victims who have not yet come forward or may be afraid to do so. They are encouraging anyone with information or concerns to contact Detective Taveras-Jerez at (302) 395-2784 or by email at Armelys.TaverasJerez@newcastlede.gov.

This case highlights the importance of reporting suspected abuse and supporting those who may be affected.

Detectives say the alleged offenses took place while the victim was present for daycare services at the suspect’s residence.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether any additional victims have been identified or if further charges are expected.