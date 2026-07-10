String of Main Line burglaries possibly tied to theft group under police investigation

The Brief Lower Merion Township police are investigating at least three recent home burglaries in Bryn Mawr, Wynnwood and Penn Valley. Investigators believe the crimes may be linked to the South American Theft Group, a network known for targeting high-profile homes. Police are urging residents to take safety precautions and use free crime prevention programs.



Lower Merion Township police are investigating a recent string of residential burglaries across the Main Line that investigators believe may be connected to an organized burglary network known as the South American Theft Group.

What we know:

Police say there were at least three burglaries at homes in the last week in Bryn Mawr, Wynnwood and Penn Valley.

Investigators are working to connect the dots and believe the crimes may be connected to the South American Theft Group, a network known for targeting high-profile homes.

"These sort of match pattern consisted with other investigations where we identified that idea of a South American theft group or groups these are burglars who tend to work one area and then they may travel halfway across the country to commit crimes the next day and travel further to commit crimes the next day," said Lieutenant Michael Keenan of the Lower Merion Township Police Department. "It’s not a local suspect working by the time you figure out your house is broken into. They may be across the country."

Police records show that just last month, officers found a hidden camera outside a home on the 900 block of Stony Lane in Gladwyne. Police say it was allegedly being used by a crime ring to monitor the homeowner’s whereabouts.

Neighbors in these communities have expressed concern and surprise at the recent crimes.

"I’m obviously very concerned that you know that people are scoping in the neighborhood homes right on my block even," said Daniel Edrei, a neighbor. Edrei also said, "I didn’t expect you know here on the Main Line where we are that we would have to worry about gangs breaking in you know and it was not on my radar. I feel very safe here."

Police say these crimes are similar to those that targeted high-profile athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, whose homes were burglarized in 2024.

What you can do:

"We want people to pay a little bit more attention to what’s going on around them because unfortunately this time of year they might find our homes attractive when they can see that we’re not staying there," Keenan said.

Investigators recommend homeowners:

Lock all doors and windows.

Use home alarm systems whenever possible.

Keep lights on or use timers to make the home appear occupied.

Pause package deliveries or have neighbors collect them while away.

Take advantage of Lower Merion Township Police’s free vacation crime prevention programs when traveling.

"Make sure that your house looks like somebody is staying there. Keep your lights on. Make sure your package delivery is stopped. We all forget to do that and then if I’m driving down the street at 9 o’clock at night and I see four or five packages on the front stoop. I know you haven’t been home for a while," said Keenan.

Residents can utilize two free crime prevention programs offered by the Lower Merion Police when going out of town.

The backstory:

Police say the South American Theft Group has been linked to organized burglary networks that have allegedly targeted high-profile homes in the past. The recent string of burglaries has put several Lower Merion communities on high alert.

Police have posted warnings and safety tips on Facebook to keep residents informed about the ongoing investigation and ways to stay safe.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about any suspects or arrests in connection with the recent burglaries. It is not yet clear how the suspects are selecting their targets or if additional neighborhoods may be at risk.