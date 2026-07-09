Dover driver faces charges after arrest in traffic stop; video circulates online: police

The Brief Delaware State Police are reviewing a traffic stop and arrest in Dover on Tuesday, July 7. The driver, Sierra Hopkins, faces multiple charges after a confrontation during a second stop. Police ask witnesses or anyone with video to contact Troop 3.



Delaware State Police say they have launched an internal review after a video showing a traffic stop and arrest in Dover on Tuesday, July 7, began circulating on social media.

What we know:

Police say a trooper first stopped Sierra Hopkins, 38, on S. Bay Road and Lafferty Lane around 6:05 p.m. after learning her car registration was suspended for an uninsured motorist violation. Hopkins’ license was also suspended, and she reportedly told the trooper her insurance had been canceled, but she was working to fix it.

Police say the trooper informed Hopkins that she was being issued traffic citations but that he would not tow the vehicle due to her circumstances. A verbal disagreement then ensued between Hopkins and the trooper. They say Hopkins received a citation and drove away in her vehicle.

However, police say the trooper later decided the car should have been towed.

He stopped Hopkins again near a McDonald’s on E. Lebanon Road, as seen in the video, and told her the vehicle would be towed.

According to police, Hopkins refused to move her car or exit the vehicle. The trooper tried to physically remove her, and after she resisted, he drew his taser. Hopkins then exited, but police say she refused to lie on the ground and continued to resist, kicking and scratching the trooper. The trooper used defensive strikes and a taser before other troopers helped take her into custody.

Hopkins was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, and several driving violations. She was arraigned and held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Police say an internal review began immediately after the arrest, and they are working with the Police Accountability Committee for transparency.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video to contact Lieutenant J. Jones at Troop 3 at (302) 698-8449.

The backstory:

Police say Hopkins had been cited by Delaware State Police five days earlier for the same violations. The trooper initially decided not to tow her car due to her circumstances but changed his decision after returning to his patrol vehicle.

"While the trooper was authorized and expected to tow the vehicle, we acknowledge and recognize that the perception of the second stop and the events that occurred after have generated a lot of questions," said Colonel William D. Crotty, Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. "The events surrounding the arrest are being reviewed. Additionally, we are working with members of our Police Accountability Committee to ensure transparency and address any questions that may arise from the community. As we work through this incident, we remind those we serve that the best course of action in situations that you feel are unjust is to comply with lawful orders and follow up with troop supervision or the Office of Professional Responsibility about your concerns. As always, we remain committed to upholding the trust and partnership in the community that we serve."

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the internal review will take or if any policy changes will result from this incident. Police have not released the video or further details about the trooper involved.