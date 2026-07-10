Retired New Jersey township officer charged with sexually assaulting teenage girl

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The Brief Louis J. Baselice, 67, of Maple Shade, has been charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors said Baselice is a retired law enforcement officer who worked for the Haddonfield Police Department. Investigators said the alleged abuse was reported by acquaintances of the victim.



A retired Haddonfield police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl who is a minor, Burlington County officials announced.

What we know:

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Brian P. Weiss said Louis J. Baselice, 67, of Maple Shade, was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The sexual assault charge is a second-degree offense, and the endangering charge is a third-degree offense, officials said.

Prosecutors said Baselice is a retired law enforcement officer who worked for the Haddonfield Police Department.

He was taken into custody Tuesday at the Maple Shade Police Department and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation

Officials said law enforcement became involved after acquaintances of the victim reported the alleged abuse.

According to investigators, Baselice purchased an electric scooter, a cell phone and other items for the victim. Prosecutors said he also provided her with his credit card number so she could order food.

Additional details are being withheld to protect the victim’s identity, officials said.

What's next:

The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Police Department.

Officials said BCPO Detective Megan Propati and Maple Shade Police Detective Diego Alvarez were the lead investigators.

How to submit tips

Anyone with information about Baselice that could help investigators is asked to call the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-265-5035 and ask to speak with a detective in the Special Victims Unit.

Tips can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Officials noted that all people charged with crimes are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.