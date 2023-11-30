Sebastian Stan reportedly set to play young Donald Trump in upcoming film

article

Sebastian Stan's latest role may trump all his others. The actor will reportedly play a young Donald Trump in an upcoming film.

Variety reports that the film ‘The Student’ will be about Trump's life in the 1970s and 1980's as he worked to build his real estate empire in New York.

Reports say the cast includes ‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn and ‘Borat 2’ star Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump.

Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi is set to direct the film, which is reportedly set to "explore the power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit."

There was no immediate word on a release date.

Stan may be best known for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, where he plays Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier. This year, he was nominated for his role as Tommy Lee in Hulu’s drama about the famous rocker.