$3 million lottery ticket sold in South Jersey just days after Powerball win
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Looks like it's a lucky week to play the lottery in South Jersey!
A winning Pick-6 Jackpot ticket was sold at Masonville News & Food Store in Mount Laurel for Thursday's drawing.
It was worth $3 million, and comes just days after a $221 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Camden County.
Pick-6 Jackpot winning numbers: 12, 14, 25, 29, 33 and 36
Masonville News & Food Store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.