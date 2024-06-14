Expand / Collapse search

$3 million lottery ticket sold in South Jersey just days after Powerball win

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 14, 2024 1:07pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Looks like it's a lucky week to play the lottery in South Jersey!

A winning Pick-6 Jackpot ticket was sold at Masonville News & Food Store in Mount Laurel for Thursday's drawing.

It was worth $3 million, and comes just days after a $221 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Camden County.

Related

$221 million Powerball ticket sold to 'good guy' at Camden County food mart
article

$221 million Powerball ticket sold to 'good guy' at Camden County food mart

The single winning ticket for Monday night's $221 million Powerball drawing was sold at Preet Food Mart in Lindenwold.

Pick-6 Jackpot winning numbers: 12, 14, 25, 29, 33 and 36

Masonville News & Food Store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.