Sen. John Fetterman, wife involved in Sunday morning crash in Maryland

United States Senator John Fetterman was involved in an early morning crash Sunday morning in Maryland, FOX 29 has learned.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Maryland State Police responded to the area of I-70 and I-68 in Hancock, Maryland, between Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Police say Fetterman, 54, was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Traverse when he struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala.

A passenger in Fetterman’s car, and the driver of the Impala were both taken by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia.

In a statement to FOX 29, a spokesperson for Fetterman’s office stated that Fetterman and his wife Gisele were evaluated a the hospital in an abundance of caution.

Sen. Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder, and both he and his wife were discharged later Sunday afternoon.

They have since returned to their home in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

Maryland State Police say no citations were issued immediately following the crash, though the investigation is ongoing.

The full statement from Fetterman’s office can be found below:

"On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital. John was treated for a bruised shoulder and they were discharged that afternoon. They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock."