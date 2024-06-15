Large fight at festival leads to double stabbing in Fairmount Park: sources

An afternoon at a festival which should have been fun turned violent when two men were stabbed.

According to sources, a large fight broke out at the Philadelphia Caribbean Festival Saturday afternoon, around 4:30, in Fairmount Park.

A 37-year-old man, stabbed in the back, refused medical treatment.

A 20-year-old man, also stabbed in the back, was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in a private vehicle. He is listed as stable and was set to be transferred to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

___

