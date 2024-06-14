Store owner relieved after suspect arrested for string of corner store robberies in South Philly

One Philadelphia family can finally get a good night's sleep after a suspected serial robber was taken off the street this week.

"Yea we're happy," said Ivy Ye, owner of 11th and Tree Grocery in South Philadelphia.

Her family's corner store was one of three police say was targeted by 32-year-old David Iezzi in less than 10 days:

June 1 at 2300 South 12th Street at 6:05 p.m.

June 7 at 2800 South 16th Street at 1:38 p.m.

June 9 at 2200 South 11th Street at 8:45 p.m.

Police say Iezzi would enter the store, display a simulated weapon, then steal cash from the register before fleeing.

Ye, whose store has been robbed at least six times, was scared the suspect would come back.

However, he was taken into custody at his South Philadelphia home not far from the robbed stores.

He is charged with Robbery, Possessing an Instrument of Crime, Terroristic Threats, Theft and related offenses.