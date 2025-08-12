Second suspect arrested in Grays Ferry mass shooting: police

The Brief Philadelphia police have arrested 21-year-old Daquan Brown in connection with a mass shooting that left three people dead, and nine others injured in Grays Ferry last month. An active arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Christopher Battle in connection with the deadly shooting. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.



Philadelphia police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the deadly mass shooting that occurred in Grays Ferry over the Fourth of July weekend.

What we know:

On Tuesday, members of the SWAT Unit and Homicide detectives executed a search warrant ata home on the 1500 block of South Morston Street.

They located 21-year-old Daquan Brown, who was taken into custody without incident.

Brown will be charged with murder, attempted murder, violations of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA) and multiple related offenses in connection with the deadly mass shooting.

The shooting took place on July 7 on South Etting Street, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to nine others.

Police report that at least 13 guns were fired during the incident, which began when someone shot into the air.

Last week, police arrested Terrell Frazier, 22, who is alleged to be one of the shooters.

What's next:

Authorities are still searching for a third suspect, 24-year-old Christopher Battle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The backstory:

On Monday, July 7, at around 12:57 a.m., Philly officers responded to a radio call reporting a person with a gun on the 1500 block of S. Etting Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, three people were pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

Zahir Wylie, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.

Jason Reese, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

Azir Harris, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead at 2:16 a.m.

A GoFundMe was set-up to help the Harris family with Azir’s funeral, which happened last month, along with their living expenses.

Nine additional victims sustained various gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old male was shot in the buttocks and ankle.

A 17-year-old male and a 24-year-old male were each shot in the left arm.

Another 19-year-old male also suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm.

A 23-year-old female sustained wounds to her left elbow, left thigh, and right calf.

A 15-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were also shot, though their specific injuries are currently unknown.

Another 17-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm.

A 19-year-old male sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. He was initially taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia before being transferred to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he remains in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they are still working to identify and locate a number of suspects after they say a total of 13 guns were fired at the scene that night. More than 140 pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered at the scene.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore says police now believe the shooting was a case of ‘contagious gunfire’ and stemmed from one person discharging a firearm at random - perhaps firing into the sky. He says police have ‘no idea’ what the suspects firing the 12 other guns were firing at, and that they did not appear to be firing at anyone or anything in particular.

"There was no opposing party. They’re shooting among themselves really recklessly and carelessly, and it caused all this damage in this case," Vanore said. "It’s something we’re working towards getting to the bottom of in identifying every single person that was either out there carrying a gun illegally or firing that gun as part of this case.

During last Thursday’s press conference, Vanore revealed that there was a ‘social media-related gathering’ on the same block of Etting Street on Saturday July 5. Police were called to disperse a crowd of 100 to 200 people.

This is an ongoing investigation.