Second suspect sought after Wilmington auto shop burglary: police

The Brief Delaware State Police arrested Tzair Bryant after cars were stolen from a Wilmington auto shop on September 26. Investigators are still looking for a second suspect, believed to be a woman. Two customer vehicles were taken during the break-in at the Penny Hill Service and Repair Center.



Delaware State Police say they arrested 25-year-old Tzair Bryant of Claymont and are searching for a second suspect after two customer vehicles were stolen from Penny Hill Service and Repair Center during a recent burglary.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the shop on Philadelphia Pike at around 12:00 a.m. on September 26 for a burglary in progress. Police found the glass from a garage door was broken and searched the building but determined the suspects had already left the scene.

A male and female suspect are accused of forcing their way in and stealing car keys for vehicles left by customers for service, according to Delaware State Police. Investigators say the suspects then used the keys to steal two vehicles.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case, according to investigators.

On September 30, Wilmington Police found one of the stolen vehicles near East 8th Street and North Buttonwood Street. Officers say they took Bryant into custody at the scene and recovered the keys to the stolen vehicle.

Investigators are still looking for the female suspect believed to be involved in the burglary.

Wilmington Police contacted Delaware State Police detectives after Bryant’s arrest, and the agencies are working together on the case.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the second suspect or information on the recovery of the second stolen vehicle.