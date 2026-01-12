Second tow truck driver killed in Philadelphia in 3 weeks, family wants answers: police sources

The Brief A 25-year-old tow truck driver was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night. His 21-year-old girlfriend was also shot and is recovering in the hospital. This is the second shooting of a tow truck driver from the same company in three weeks, according to law enforcement sources.



A tow truck driver was fatally shot while on the job in Northeast Philadelphia, marking the second such incident in recent weeks.

Tow truck driver killed in northeast Philadelphia

What we know:

Police identified the victim as Aaron Whitfield, 25, who was shot near Bustleton and Knorr Streets just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

His girlfriend, who was in the truck with him, was also shot multiple times and is recovering in the hospital.

Surveillance footage shows a gray sedan pulling alongside Whitfield's truck and firing several shots before driving away.

Whitfield's family described him as a dedicated worker who loved his job. "Aaron was a gentle giant, he would do anything for you," said Kim Whitfield, his mother.

The backstory:

Whitfield worked for 448 Towing and Recovery, the same company that lost another driver, David Garcia-Morales, 20 to a similar shooting three weeks earlier, according to law enforcement sources.

Garcia-Morales was shot multiple times on Dec. 22 while inside a towing vehicle on Torresdale Avenue and died days later.

Whitfield's parents are calling for action to address the dangers faced by tow truck drivers. "Truck enforcement has got to get involved with these tow trucks," said Aaron Whitfield, the victim's father.

"I mean there’s so many things that come with that type of job, as far as with the ‘turf’ and where you’re supposed to tow and where you’re not supposed to tow and it’s just, it’s too dangerous, it’s too much," says Kim Whitfield, the victim’s mother.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shootings remains unclear, and police are actively investigating.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and submit tips anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS.

A GoFundMe was created to support Whitfield's family.