Secret Service: Suspicious package found near White House declared safe
WASHINGTON - The Secret Service says a package found near the White House on Monday that they were investigating as suspicious has been cleared.
Pennsylvania Avenue was closed to pedestrian traffic between 15th and 17th streets was closed while they investigated.
Around 12:35 p.m., they said the closure would be lifted shortly.
The Secret Service has not elaborated on what prompted them to consider the package suspicious.