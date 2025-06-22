Philadelphia area Extreme Heat Warning, Code Orange: Everything you need to know

The Brief The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning in the Philadelphia area until Wednesday at 8 a.m. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange for Sunday. A Code Red Heat Advisory was issued in Camden County until Wednesday at 8 p.m.



An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect in the Philadelphia area until Wednesday at 8 a.m. prompting the city's Health Commissioner to issue a Heat Health Emergency.

Extreme Heat

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), dangerously hot conditions are expected throughout portions of east central and southeast Pennsylvania.

Due to the extreme heat, illnesses may increase significantly with the hot weather and high humidity combination.

Monday and Tuesday will have the hottest temperatures, with the lowest being 75 to 80 degrees.

Code Red

A Code Red Heat Advisory is in effect in Camden County from 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"When temperatures rise to dangerous levels, remember to stay inside as much as possible, drink plenty of water, and contact a physician if you or a loved one is showing signs of heat stress," said County Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services. "It is important that residents continue to check on vulnerable friends, family and neighbors to ensure that they are safe and able to stay cool."

The health department is calling for extremely hot conditions, with temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index of up to 108.

How to prepare

Officials say everyone should do the following:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles.

Make sure your pets also have plenty of fresh drinking water.

Those taking regular medication should consult with their physician. Some medications cause an adverse reaction in hot weather.

Wear lightweight clothing.

Maintain a normal diet.

Shower or bathe in water that is near skin temperature.

If you do not have air conditioning in your home or lack shelter, call 211 for help locating shelters.

Signs to look for:

The early warning signs of heat stress include: decreased energy, slight loss of appetite, faintness, light-headedness and nausea.

If you are experiencing these symptoms, go to a cool environment, drink non-alcoholic liquids, remove excess clothing and rest.

Serious signs of heat stress include: unconsciousness, rapid heartbeat, throbbing headache, dry skin, chest pain, mental confusion, irritability, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle cramps, staggering and difficulty breathing.

If you are experiencing these symptoms, get immediate medical attention. While waiting for help, move the person to a cool area, remove excess clothing, spray with water, and fan the person. In an emergency, dial 911.

Where to find a cooling center near you

If you or someone you know or a neighbor is in danger or needs help in this extreme heat, the region provides cooling centers for those needing a cool place to be.

Code Orange

In addition to the Extreme Heat Warning, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Sunday in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties.

A Code Orange air quality alert means that air pollution within the region may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Sensitive groups include children, those with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.

Limit the effects of air pollution by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Residents and businesses within the Code Orange area can help reduce ozone air pollution by:

Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation;

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips;

Limiting engine idling;

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk; and

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use.

Check www.airnow.gov for current conditions in your area.

Additional Resources:

The Centers for Disease Control has a heat and health tracker, which you can find here, which provides more tips to stay safe in the heat.

The National Weather Service has a HeatRisk page on their website, here, which can help understand the weather conditions over seven days and how it can affect you.

The Red Cross has information, tips and resources on heat-related issues which can be found here.